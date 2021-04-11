BREAKING: Chauvin Lawyer Plays Clip of George Floyd Allegedly Saying ‘I Ate Too Many Drugs’ (VIDEO)

By Cassandra Fairbanks | 7 April 2021

GATEWAY PUNDIT — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s defense lawyers played audio of George Floyd allegedly saying “I ate too many drugs,” while being detained.

The video clip was presented during cross examination of Los Angeles Police Sgt. Jody Stiger, a paid witness for the state, who claims that “no force should have been used” on Floyd.

BREAKING: Chauvin lawyer plays clip of George Floyd, asks if he is saying “I ate too many drugs” pic.twitter.com/JiUDVQMjUf — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 7, 2021

Defense attorney Eric J. Nelson countered that Floyd was saying “I can’t breathe,” while resisting being put into the cop car — before Chauvin’s knee was anywhere near him.

“If somebody is saying, ‘I can’t breathe,’ and they’re passing out and they’re not resisting, that’s one form of an analysis, right, because the actions of the suspect are consistent with the verbal utterances he’s making, right?” Nelson asked.

“Other times and in this particular case, when Mr. Floyd was initially saying that he couldn’t breathe, he was actively resisting arrest initially when he was in the back seat of the vehicle, right?” he continued. […]