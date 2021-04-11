Women say they are having heavier and more painful PERIODS since getting their COVID-19 vaccines – as several claim it has also messed up their monthly cycle

Dr. Kate Clancy, a University of Illinois associate professor, said that she’d heard people had experienced changes in their menstruation since getting vaccinated

Her tweet prompted other women to share changes to their own periods

Several reported that they were bleeding more heavily and for longer than they had before getting the vaccine

A few said they began menstruating in the middle of their cycles, days or weeks before they were supposed to

Experts aren’t sure why some women might see changes to their periods, and so far there is not enough data to know whether it is connected to the vaccine

A small study this year found that some participants saw changes to their menstruation after contracting the virus

By Carly Stern | 7 April 2021

one saying she spent 16 days bleeding after getting the Johnson & Johnson shot.