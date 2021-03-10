Las Vegas Police Release Mandalay Rooftop Footage of Route 91 Massacre

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released new footage of the Route 91 “massacre.” The vantage point appears to be from the rooftop of Mandalay Bay, and the camera is conveniently pointed directly at concert site. This looks like it could be CGI again.

Pay special attention starting when the crowd has largely dispersed. Where are the hundreds of casualties? Fifty-eight died, more than 500 were wounded by gunshots and more than 1,000 suffered trampling injuries, according to Pinkerton law firm. Really? Judge for yourself.

Update: The following is typical of the online skulduggery being done to distract from this damning video. A brand new wag named Cue Anon with no prior You Tube activity shows up to do battle with me. This bait and switch to look over here (at nothing) is a very common tactic – as very few will bother to check these claims for themselves. Classic gaslighting is employed as this person tells you something that is not on the aerial video when you actually examine it.

Cue Anon:

Look at the aerial surveillance that was released last week. You can see perfectly clear dead victims with orange paint around them and victim ID’s. And those match the records of where victims were found and their is record and social media trails of their funerals. This particular video even seems to validate ‘my moms a nurse’ video because you can see the people on the ground as they were in his video. You are clearly not looking at what’s out there.

Me:

Here is the Las Vegas aerial surveillance video you alluded to. Is there another one because I checked all videos on google search. (Notice that Cue Anon failed to provide link to so-called video he is promoting.)

It is totally devoid of anything resembling a mass casuality event- and is very hard to take seriously as it shows nothing at all but a trash filled venue. Readers can decide if Cue Anon is being honest with you, ignore the gaslighters- see for yourselves.

For more analysis of on the ground footage from this event see:

Highly Revealing Synchronized Videos Emerge of Las Vegas Shooting (Note Important Shooter Audio Analysis Update!)

The Mystery of the Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend

Whatever Became of Las Vegas Shooting ‘Hero’ Jesus Campos?