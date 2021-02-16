News Ticker

CLOWNWORLD: Principal of NY School Demands Parents Become ‘White Traitors’

February 16, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, Culture, Politics, US News 0

Demented woke manifesto shared as “tool for action.”

By Paul Joseph Watson | 15 February 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — The principal of East Side Community School in New York sent white parents a manifesto that calls on them to become “white traitors” and advocate for full “white abolition.”

“This is the new language of public education,” tweeted Christopher F. Rufo along with an image showing “the 8 white identities,” which range from “white supremacist” to “white abolition.”

The accompanying text, which has been circulated before by left-wing extremists, defines the behavior white people must practice in order to put an end to “the regime of whiteness.”

The two final stages, “white traitor” and “white abolitionist,” demands that white people “subvert white authority,” “dismantle institutions,” dismantle whiteness and not allow whiteness to reassert itself. […]

