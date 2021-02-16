CLOWNWORLD: Principal of NY School Demands Parents Become ‘White Traitors’

Demented woke manifesto shared as “tool for action.”

By Paul Joseph Watson | 15 February 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — The principal of East Side Community School in New York sent white parents a manifesto that calls on them to become “white traitors” and advocate for full “white abolition.”

“This is the new language of public education,” tweeted Christopher F. Rufo along with an image showing “the 8 white identities,” which range from “white supremacist” to “white abolition.”

The accompanying text, which has been circulated before by left-wing extremists, defines the behavior white people must practice in order to put an end to “the regime of whiteness.”

SCOOP: The principal of East Side Community School in New York sent white parents this “tool for action,” which tells them they must become “white traitors” and then advocate for full “white abolition.” This is the new language of public education. pic.twitter.com/0XA3xUpcuT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 15, 2021

The two final stages, “white traitor” and “white abolitionist,” demands that white people “subvert white authority,” “dismantle institutions,” dismantle whiteness and not allow whiteness to reassert itself. […]