3 Million Texans Without Power as Grid Chaos Continues Ahead of Imminent Ice Storm

By Tyler Durden | 16 February 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Here are the key takeaways from rolling blackouts in Texas:

Oncor Electric Delivery Warns Of Additional Outages

Fuel Shortages Develop In Western Half Of Texas

Power Prices Jump In Austin As Evening Sets In

Gov. Greg Abbott Calls For ERCOT Leadership To Resign

CenterPoint Energy Warns Power Shortages Could Last “Several Days”

Power Grid Crisis Spreads To Mexico

15 States Have Power Outages Due To Extreme Weather

Gov. Greg Abbott Requests LNG Exporter Freeport To Limit Gas Intake

Gov. Greg Abbott Declares ERCOT Reform

4.423 million Customers In Texas Without Power

Bloomberg’s Javier Blas Warns “Blackouts Have Spread Again”

General Motors Idles Arlington Assembly Factory

Oncor Electric Delivery Warns Of “Controlled Outages” Across State

Temperatures In Tyler, Texas -3F On Tuesday Morning

ERCOT Hopes To Restore Power With More Generators Returning To Grid

The Southwest Power Pool Said Blackouts To Continue For The Second Day

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo Tweets Weather-Related Death

Refinitiv Data Shows Arctic Air To Remain In Texas Until End Of Week

ERCOT Wholesale Electricity Prices Topped $9k Per Megawatt-Hour Overnight

Rolling Blackouts Morph Into Down Celular Networks

Texas Prepares For Second Winter Storm

Update (2149ET): Oncor Electric Delivery, Texas’ largest transmission and electric distribution utility, warns customers to “be prepared for additional outages and stay weather aware due to an active Winter Storm Warning.”

People are freezing in their own homes.

My sister, who lives in Port Lavaca, TX, hasn’t had electricity since 1am Monday. There is nothing “rolling” about that. Her electric provider claims they are awaiting permission from @ERCOT_ISO – please explain. Her house is 37 degrees. https://t.co/f1zKsnmpls pic.twitter.com/sGkqexucW0 — Jason Johnson (@jasonsjohnson) February 17, 2021

Update (2139 ET): The cold snap in Texas has forced the shutdown of “refineries, oil wells, and meat plants, disrupted shipments of soybeans and corn, and is still leaving more than 3 million customers without electricity could continue to keep parts of Texas in the dark for several days,” according to Bloomberg.

With more than 3 million customers without power, there is no way ERCOT will restore power tonight. It could be a couple of days before full power is restored.

Bloomberg also said fuel storages are developing in the western half of the state. […]