World’s Largest Insect Farm to Be Built in Illinois Amid Signs of Soaring Food Inflation

By Tyler Durden | 10 January 2020

ZERO HEDGE — The food industry is about to take a giant leap forward towards sustainability as a new partnership between Chicago-based food processing company Archer Daniels Midland and InnovaFeed, a French firm that makes insect protein for animal feed, are set to build the world’s largest insect protein factory farm in central Illinois, according to Forbes.

ADM and InnovaFeed will grow and harvest billion and billions of insects called black soldier fly, whose larvae are scavengers and thrive on decomposing organic matter and convert it into a nutrient-rich protein that can be transformed into animal feed.

Once the facility is operational, both companies estimate yearly output could be around 60,000 metric tons of animal feed protein.

“I’m in awe. If they can pull this off, it will be magnificent,” said Jeffrey Tomberlin, a professor and entomologist at Texas A&M University who has conducted years of research on insect protein. […]