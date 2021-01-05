‘WILD’ Protests, ‘Stop the Steal’ Rallies Planned for Tuesday, Wednesday from Coast to Coast

Trump Supporters Stage Last Stand Demonstrations

The next 48 hours will be pivotal for U.S. politics. On Tuesday, voters in the state of Georgia will decide the fate of U.S. policy for the next two years. Wednesday, the U.S. Senate will convene in Washington, D.C. for the final certification of the 2020 presidential election. At least a dozen Republican senators — possibly more — are vowing reject Electors’ certifications, despite the ire of the GOP establishment.

LOEFFLER: “I have an announcement. On January 6, I will object to the Electoral College vote…We’re gonna get this done.” pic.twitter.com/1P5X0QulAb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 5, 2021

The National Park Service began issuing permits Monday for Stop the Steal rallies, which are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday, WaPo reports.

Women for America First received a permit from the National Park Service to host about 5,000 people on the southern half of the Ellipse outside the White House on Wednesday morning. The group held a pro-Trump march in November and another on Dec. 12 that “ended in a night of chaos on D.C. streets,” according to WaPo.

The Eighty Percent Coalition received a permit for a Tuesday rally from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST at Freedom Plaza. An estimated crowd of 5,000 people will attend.

Come One, Come All

Yours truly might attend Wednesday in Sacramento. Would love to wear my vintage 2012 Occupy Wall Street T-shirt, but it appears that the anti-plutocrat group — like most good groups/causes — was captured and co-opted by “them”: socialists, climate change radicals, social justice warriors and geriatric Democrat elites looking to rebrand themselves as grass-roots hipster candidates. But I digress.

Wednesday, Sacramento. To be clear, to me, it’s NOT about Trump. It’s about being pro-populist, anti-election fraud, anti-Newsom, anti-globalist and anti-lockdowns. I also sense that even if there is a large turnout, it won’t be reported in the news, or it will be misreported.

National Guard for Thee, But Not for Me

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Monday her activation of 340 National Guard troops and said “every city police officer” will be on duty Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of “right wing protests” and “people looking to instigate violence,” Washington Post reports.

Pro-Trump protests in November and December, which included some of the same groups, ended violently, with multiple people stabbed and several churches vandalized, including two historically Black houses of worship. This time, members of right-wing groups have taken to social media sites such as Parler and Telegram to discuss how to bring guns into the District despite laws banning open carry throughout the city and prohibiting guns on federal lands such as the Mall and Freedom Plaza or anywhere within 1,000 feet of a protest. … Bowser said that the National Guard members, who will not carry guns, will help enforce street closures and otherwise assist with crowd management so that D.C.’s police department can focus on law enforcement, including arresting anyone who is unlawfully armed. Defense officials said the Pentagon approved the activation of more than 300 members of the District of Columbia National Guard, but limited the size and scope of the mission after a deployment during racial justice protests in June raised questions about whether the Trump administration was trying to use the military as a political club.

Of course, it was Mayor Bowser last June who, in the middle of the night, kicked out D.C. hotels 1,200 members of the National Guard who had traveled to the District from out of state in response violent and destructive Black Lives Matter protests and riots. That same month, she authorized the creation of Black Lives Matter Plaza near Lafayette Square.

Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested Monday, weeks after allegedly burning a Black Lives Matter banner during a Washington D.C. protest in December, “Rolling Stone” magazine reports. D.C. Police Department said in a statement that Tarrio, 36, has been charged with destruction of property. If he had only chosen an American flag to burn instead of a BLM banner, he’d be within his rights. What a crazy f’ing world.