Push to recall California Gov. Newsom gaining steam: ‘You have to see it to believe it’

Citizen movement has 2,000-3,000 active volunteers on the ground in Calif., says Rescue California

By Joshua Q. Nelson | 17 December 2020

FOX NEWS — The push to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum.

“It’s probably one of the most important efforts I have worked on in over 40 years of campaign efforts,” Rescue California campaign manager Anne Dunsmore told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.

Dunsmore said the citizen movement has 2,000-3,000 active volunteers on the ground in California.

“The citizen movement on this is really something to see and you have to see it to believe it,” Dunsmore said.

“Rescue California is sort of an auxiliary group. We sort of have been referred to as the calvary on this. We original petitioners are an incredibly strong group of volunteers that started this effort in February and actually got on the ground in June, collecting signatures.”

Meanwhile, one of the leading proponents of recalling Newsom said Tuesday on “America’s Newsroom” that the governor’s hypocrisy and missteps on coronavirus had prompted the effort to remove him from office. […]