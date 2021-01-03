Ohio allows high schoolers to wrestle, but forbids shaking hands before, after matches

By Dave Huber | 12 December 2020

THE COLLEGE FIX — The state of Ohio is allowing the high school wrestling season to proceed this winter, but with some rather head-scratching COVID-based rules and regulations.

As you may know, wrestling is the one sport which features a very high degree of bodily contact. And in this coronavirus-laden atmosphere, one might think that, of all sports, it should be skipped this year.

But the Ohio High School Athletic Association feels differently. Like in pre-COVID days, state high school wrestlers will be allowed to grab, grasp and hold onto one another — maskless — for three three-minute rounds, but they are not, repeat not, allowed to shake hands with opponents before or after a match. Nor with any coaches. And they must make frequent use of hand sanitizer. […]