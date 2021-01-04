California church creates ‘freedom fund’ for businesses open during COVID shutdown

By Michael McGough | 16 December 2020

THE SACRAMENTO BEE — A large Northern California church has established what it is calling a “freedom fund,” designed to dedicate thousands of dollars to local businesses as most of the state has landed back in an economic shutdown.

But the fund isn’t for businesses that have closed their doors. It’s intended chiefly for those that are defiantly open.

Pastor Greg Fairrington of Destiny Christian, a Pentecostal church in Rocklin, has been a vehement opponent of Gov. Gavin Newsom and his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The church and its parish have continued to congregate indoors on Sundays despite multiple state-imposed orders directing places of worship to cease those gatherings and instead hold them outdoors or virtually.

Fairrington last week announced the creation of the “Placer Freedom Fund,” which Destiny Christian said in Sunday social media posts was at $20,000 and growing. […]