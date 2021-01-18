News Ticker

Obama’s playbook plays out: Inflict maximum pain on Americans

January 17, 2021 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, Culture, Politics, US News 0

PHOTO: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Virtue signaling is out, contempt and malicious power displays are in.

11 January 2021

LIFE SITE NEWS — For years, forces on the left have let it be known that they aim not only to silence conservatives; they aim to punish and outlaw those who oppose their inhuman ideology.

Shortly after retaking the White House in 2013, President Barack Hussein Obama initiated a plan to win back Democrat control of the U.S. House of Representatives in order to enable his Administration to, according to The Washington Post, “push forward with a progressive agenda on gun control, immigration, climate change and the economy during his final two years in office.”

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

%d bloggers like this: