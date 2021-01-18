Obama’s playbook plays out: Inflict maximum pain on Americans

Virtue signaling is out, contempt and malicious power displays are in.

LIFE SITE NEWS — For years, forces on the left have let it be known that they aim not only to silence conservatives; they aim to punish and outlaw those who oppose their inhuman ideology.

Shortly after retaking the White House in 2013, President Barack Hussein Obama initiated a plan to win back Democrat control of the U.S. House of Representatives in order to enable his Administration to, according to The Washington Post, “push forward with a progressive agenda on gun control, immigration, climate change and the economy during his final two years in office.”

His goal at the time was simply to exterminate any vestiges of Republican power in the nation’s capital. “The Obama strategy is maximum pain for political gain,” observed Newt Gingrich at the time in a radio interview with Sean Hannity. “[Obama] is deliberately deciding to impose the worst possible cuts in order to maximize the pain level on the American people.” “For perhaps the first time in the history of the United States, it is in the political interest of a president to inflict maximum pain on the American people,” wrote the Washington Examiner’s Conn Carroll. […]