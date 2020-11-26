European Leader Predicts COVID Hell Will Trigger Monumental ‘Populist Backlash’

Warns that globalist integration is the only way to combat people rising up

By Steve Watson | 20 November 2020

SUMMIT NEWS — Finland’s leftist Prime Minister Sanna Marin has warned that lockdowns and other restrictive COVID measures will trigger a huge ‘populist backlash’ against governments and politicians in Europe.

Speaking with the Financial Times, Marin predicted that draconian restrictions “will cause protests more and more, and it’s a breeding ground for populist movements across Europe.”

“When you’re closing an economy and people’s workplaces, it will cause political instability. Populists come with easy answers to difficult problems, but their solutions are rarely the right ones,” she added.

The Prime Minister’s solution? Globalist integration, obviously.

Marin wants a EU wide coordinated strategy to deal with the pandemic, touting her country’s own ‘robust test and trace regime,’ which has seen over half the population submit to a tracking app, as well as ‘targeted restrictions,’ such as quarantining and testing almost all people coming into the country from Europe. […]