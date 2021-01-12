Mozilla Says ‘More Must Be Done’ to Rid Internet of President Trump, Other ‘Bad Actors’

By Niamh Harris | 9 January 2020

NEWS PUNCH — The developer of Firefox browser, Mozilla has said that “more must be done” to rid cyberspace of President Trump and other bad actors.

They argue that the banning and permanent removal of the US president is not enough….

There comments however has prompted many to vow to uninstall firefox vowing never to use the group’s services again.

RT reports: n a blog post titled ‘We need more than deplatforming’, the open-source software community said that Twitter’s decision to permanently ban Trump from its platform didn’t go far enough in weeding out “hate” on the internet. While blaming Trump for the “siege and take-over” of the US Capitol on January 6, the non-profit tech group argued that “white supremacy is about more than any one personality.”

“We need solutions that don’t start after untold damage has been done. Changing these dangerous dynamics requires more than just the temporary silencing or permanent removal of bad actors from social media platforms,” Mozilla wrote. […]