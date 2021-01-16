More Revelations About the Nature of the ‘Capitol Coup’

Details are emerging that point to the psyop nature of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill shit storm. One assorted group of sketchy characters I have referred to as the “Village People” — headed up by a guy in absurd Viking attire — was on the scene.

Notice the standard neuro-linguistic programming that comes with the presentation of these psyops actors.

Jacob Chansley is described as the Arizona man and QAnon conspiracy theorist who was famously photographed wearing horns as he stood at the desk of Vice President Mike Pence in the chamber of the U.S. Senate.

The detention memo, written by Justice Department lawyers in Arizona, goes into greater detail about the FBI’s investigation into Chansley, revealing that he left a note for Pence warning that “it’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

“Chansley has spoken openly about his belief that he is an alien, a higher being, and he is here on Earth to ascend to another reality,” they wrote.

This is the same basic “Lizard people” script put forth to describe the alleged (dead men can’t talk) suicide bomber Anthony Warner in Nashville, Tennessee, last Christmas. These are psychic implants, repeated again and again, used for the brainwashing of the general population who avail themselves of the Lugenpresse.

Among the Village People posers was the fur-clad Aaron Mostofsky, who was later arrested in Queens. He’s the son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky.

The poser carrying the Confederate flag is a nice psychological embed in this photo shoot.

We see the obvious presence of professional agent provocateurs at the Capitol. This man is seen during rioting in Portland, in the clip below and inside a Capitol building office.

Remember him?

Next, we have one John Sullivan, a BLM leader from Salt Lake City and founder of Insurgence USA, who was given a free platform on CNN.

Seated with Sullivan on CNN is Jade Sacker, who followed him as a CNN embed into the Capitol to film his exploits. Here she’s heard congratulating him — “We did it!” — and he says, “Is this not gonna be the best film you’ve ever made in your life?”

Here is the curriculum vitae of Sullivan’s side kick Sacker.

Here is Sullivan and posse in the Rotundo setting up his photo shoots.

Not sure if this is before or after, but it’s definitely Sullivan & CNN’s Sacker as He even says His channel is Jayden X

Incredibly, John Sullivan was “Johnny on the Spot” to film the increasingly sketchy shooting of Ashli Babbitt. He then shared the footage with the Washington Post.

Sullivan gets to the front and in position by telling people he has a knife. The actual shooting of Babbitt unfolds at 01:50.

Now, 10 days after what looks like coldblooded murder (if real), we have no idea who the security trigger man is. Here is a grainy screen grab of the shooting from Sullivan’s video. Where is the blood splatter? Why would he shoot with Capitol police standing in the line of fire back in the stairwell? We are calling this a “probable staged deception.”

We’ve been wondering when all that video was going to be released of the Capitol psyop. Maybe there was a “malfunction”.

Sullivan has been charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct. No doubt the Crime Syndicate will avail him of top legal representation to make any consequences a hand slap.

Curiously, Sullivan was called out as an agent provocateur by Portland and Seattle BLM protesters.

More examples of fedposting and agent provocateurs in action follow. In its legal response, Amazon cites violent Parler content. But nobody seems to ask the question: How much of this is “fedposting,” Cointelpro or dirty tricks? Yes, ladies and gentleman, there seem to be glows about everywhere you look.

