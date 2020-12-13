Zuckerberg Changed Facebook Algorithm to Highlight CNN, The New York Times Post-Election

By Sean Burch | 4 November 2020

YAHOO! NEWS (THE WRAP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg changed the platform’s algorithm following the 2020 election to highlight outlets like CNN, the New York Times and NPR, according to a report from the Times on Tuesday morning. At the same time, Facebook moved to make “hyperpartisan pages,” as the Times put it, like Breitbart and Occupy Democrats less visible in users’ News Feeds, three people familiar with Zuckerberg’s decision told the NYT.

The temporary tweak aimed to reduce the spread of inaccurate election information on the site, according to the Times. Zuckerberg’s decision came after Facebook employees, seeing President Trump claim the election was rigged against him, “proposed an emergency change” to make “authoritative news” more prominent.

It’s unclear how long the changes were in place for, but they appear to have ended. Facebook vice president Guy Rosen told the Times “there has never been a plan to make these permanent.”

Facebook did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the matter. […]