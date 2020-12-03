These 6 cities and this state will pay you to move to them

Programs offer cash to attract new residents

By James Leggate | 28 November 2020

FOX NEWS — The coronavirus pandemic has seen many Americans relocating out of crowded cities into more open places.

Even as a vaccine grows nearer, it’s possible that many businesses will opt to allow some employees to continue working remotely in order to save money on expensive office space, so more Americans may find they have new freedom in where they choose to live after the pandemic is finally over.

But how to choose where to live? Some cities that are looking to grow are now willing to incentivize outsiders to move.

Some of these programs have proven so popular that they’ve had to stop taking applications. Vermont’s New Worker Relocation Grant Program said in October that it was “fully subscribed” and waiting to see if state lawmakers would add more funding in January.

Still, there are other cities and states willing to pay you. Here’s a look at them and what they’ve got to offer. […]