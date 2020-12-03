Dominion [Voting Systems] Representative for Fulton County [Georgia] Was Kamala Harris’ [Personal and] Presidential Campaign Photographer

By Corinne Murdock | 30 November 2020

THE TENNESSEE STAR — Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign photographer, Aric Thompson, served as a Dominion Voting Systems (Dominion) technician representative in Fulton County. The photographer described Harris as his “long time client” – over four years, according to him. In a similar Facebook post, Thompson also mentioned that he was working with Democratic activist Stacey Abrams. …

Now that I’m home, contracts have been signed and I’ve been vetted by security, I can spill the beans on my big shoot! I… Posted by Aric Dreammultimediagroup Thompson on Saturday, March 23, 2019

Thompson was introduced as a Dominion on-site technician near the beginning of this year. He served as an elections systems representative throughout the primaries and the general election tabulations.

His photography Facebook page confirmed that he was a representative for the Dominion tabulation machines during the vote counting. […]