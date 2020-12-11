Chief Medical Officer Says Canadians Who Refuse Vaccine Won’t Have ‘Freedom to Move Around’

Suggests those who don’t take the shot will have to wear masks.
By Paul Joseph Watson | 4 December 2020
SUMMIT NEWS — Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer says that those who refuse to take the COVID vaccine won’t have “freedom to move around” and will have to continue to wear masks.
Dr. David Williams was asked if he “would make some sort of mandatory vaccination recommendation.”
Williams acknowledged that “we can’t force someone to take a vaccine,” but when on to explain how people who didn’t take it would have their freedom of mobility severely restricted.
“What we can do is to say sometimes for access or ease of getting into certain settings, if you don’t have vaccination then you’re not allowed into that setting without other protection materials,” said Williams. […]
I have never worn a mask (COVID coward dunce cap) BUT I have said when this bullshit started that when the time comes that these SJW virtue signaling mask-holes get vaccinated I will surely then mask up and throw a blast shield on top of it! These vaccinated zombies will be shedding God knows what ..they will be weaponized and infect what’s left of the thinking non vaccinated!
Ok Williams, let’s ignore all the studies telling us masks do no good, distancing doesn’t work, health ministers telling us we’ll still have to wear masks even after a vaccine, toxins galore in the vaccines; let’s cut right to the chase Williams, right to the point – Fuck Off!!!!