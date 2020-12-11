News Ticker

TradCatKnight Radio’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Talk Spiritual War

December 11, 2020

Because this is a short, action-packed, 30-minute podcast, we are reluctant to offer spoilers in this intro. Needless to say, the duo deal with a range of topics that include spiritual war and survival elements of our times. Perhaps their best conversation. Eric certainly turned it up!

Here’s the classic “Outer Limits” episode “The New Breed” (1995) that Eric mentioned.

And here are the 1996 Illuminati cards mentioned.

    • Oh, And another thing…The Correlation of that 1956 report is interesting but for the fact that 2020 lock-down POW’s have wifi and social media to help them look out the window… Ask any millennial to distinguish between reality and AVR

      And a bit poor form laughing at some of Trades ill manners

  3. Russ when you have a chance please take a look at the website avoidthemark. It has an interesting theory which I believe makes sense or at least adapts well with what’s going on. The interesting factor here is his/her interpretation of religious Antichrist prophecy and the mark of the beast. Please check it out.

    • Spirituality is a broad concept with room for many perspectives. In general, it includes a sense of connection to something bigger than ourselves, and it typically involves a search for meaning in life. As such, it is a universal human experience.

      dictionary: is – of, relating to, consisting of, or affecting the spirit : incorporeal.

      incorporeal: not composed of matter; having no material existence

