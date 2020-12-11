TradCatKnight Radio’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Talk Spiritual War

Because this is a short, action-packed, 30-minute podcast, we are reluctant to offer spoilers in this intro. Needless to say, the duo deal with a range of topics that include spiritual war and survival elements of our times. Perhaps their best conversation. Eric certainly turned it up!

Here’s the classic “Outer Limits” episode “The New Breed” (1995) that Eric mentioned.

And here are the 1996 Illuminati cards mentioned.