TradCatKnight Radio’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Talk Spiritual War

Because this is a short, action-packed, 30-minute podcast, we are reluctant to offer spoilers in this intro. Needless to say, the duo deal with a range of topics that include spiritual war and survival elements of our times. Perhaps their best conversation. Eric certainly turned it up!
Here’s the classic “Outer Limits” episode “The New Breed” (1995) that Eric mentioned.
And here are the 1996 Illuminati cards mentioned.
Here all the cards, check the price on the epidemic card 🙂
https://www.comc.com/Cards/Gaming/1996/Illuminati_New_World_Order_-_Base_-_Limited
Great podcast…Might want catch the movie The Giver with Merril Streep, Jeff Bridges and Taylor Swift…The book is https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Giver
Oh, And another thing…The Correlation of that 1956 report is interesting but for the fact that 2020 lock-down POW’s have wifi and social media to help them look out the window… Ask any millennial to distinguish between reality and AVR
Yes they have wifi and social media, but increasingly it is only Plato’s Cave controlled perception.
http://www.themarketforideas.com/public/store/images/articles/2017/02/3/platos-cave-american-edition-a191.jpg
For those over 40 I agree, but the younger generation, the one’s that built this cave, have adapted, have night vision, and seek information in the cracks..They don’t trust the imagery in the cave because they witnessed their parents folly with it. I remain optimistic after of course, an initial cull.
I know only few under 40 that watch TV. They will find your site, just look at how you’ve grown an audience over the years. Keep up the great work!
Russ when you have a chance please take a look at the website avoidthemark. It has an interesting theory which I believe makes sense or at least adapts well with what’s going on. The interesting factor here is his/her interpretation of religious Antichrist prophecy and the mark of the beast. Please check it out.
Fits in well with the left vs right narrative. Left out ww3 though!
I don’t know what “Spirtual” means.
Spirituality is a broad concept with room for many perspectives. In general, it includes a sense of connection to something bigger than ourselves, and it typically involves a search for meaning in life. As such, it is a universal human experience.
dictionary: is – of, relating to, consisting of, or affecting the spirit : incorporeal.
incorporeal: not composed of matter; having no material existence
