Ben Kuzma: UBC professor calls for conversation on changing Canucks logo

The logo has been described as ‘cultural appropriation’ as it includes Haida elements

By Ben Kuzma | 6 December 2020

VANCOUVER SUN — Shannon Leddy is an assistant professor at UBC. She is Métis. She has a long-standing understanding of Indigenous issues. And she’s a huge sports fan.

When Sean Carleton, a University of Manitoba professor of Indigenous studies and history, suggested this week that the Vancouver Canucks scrap the orca logo out of respect — believing the NHL club has profited from appropriating an art style that contains elements of Haida design and thus hurting Indigenous people — it wasn’t surprising to Leddy.

With the Cleveland Indians, Washington Redskins and Edmonton Eskimos going through respectful name changes, she said the discussion about the Canucks’ logo is an encouraging sign of changing times.

“I know how much people love their logos and sports teams, and I’m a Whitecaps supporter,” said Leddy, whose specialty is decolonizing education and Indigenous education within teacher education. “It gives us all a point of unity when we’re wearing the same thing, but when we see teams like the Indians and Eskimos reckoning with these issues, this is a good place to start that conversation with the Canucks.” […]