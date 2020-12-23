News Ticker

Ben & Jerry’s Unveils Super-Woke Kaepernick Ice Cream ‘to Dismantle Systems of Oppression’

By Tyler Durden | 11 December 2020

ZERO HEDGE — Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has dived deeper into woke capitalism by partnering with social activist Colin Kaepernick to market a frozen dessert treat that promotes racial activism.

The former NFL star was honored Thursday by the Vermont ice-cream maker that has long promoted its activism – on climate change, LGBTQ rights, GMO labeling, and even demanding that the UK accept more illegal boat migrants, with a new flavor called “Change the Whirled,” which is a vegan ice cream blended with caramel and cookies, expected to hit store shelves in 2021.

Change the Whirled is touted as “the flavor that’s supporting the fight to dismantle systems of oppression and empower black and brown people.” […]

