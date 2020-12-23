Ben & Jerry’s Unveils Super-Woke Kaepernick Ice Cream ‘to Dismantle Systems of Oppression’

By Tyler Durden | 11 December 2020

ZERO HEDGE — Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has dived deeper into woke capitalism by partnering with social activist Colin Kaepernick to market a frozen dessert treat that promotes racial activism.

The former NFL star was honored Thursday by the Vermont ice-cream maker that has long promoted its activism – on climate change, LGBTQ rights, GMO labeling, and even demanding that the UK accept more illegal boat migrants, with a new flavor called “Change the Whirled,” which is a vegan ice cream blended with caramel and cookies, expected to hit store shelves in 2021.

We’ve teamed up with @Kaepernick7! Introducing Change the Whirled Non-Dairy, the flavor that’s supporting the fight to dismantle systems of oppression and empower Black and Brown people. Coming to freezers in 2021! Learn more: https://t.co/7c0Se2vut4 pic.twitter.com/LY90ObEwCj — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) December 10, 2020

Change the Whirled is touted as “the flavor that’s supporting the fight to dismantle systems of oppression and empower black and brown people.” […]