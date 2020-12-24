Covid-1984 Coinkydinks Galore and the Lies are Being Fessed Up

“Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action”. ― Goldfinger, Ian Fleming

Par for the course we are currently experiencing a rather incredible amount of what we at Winter Watch call coinkydinks. Although most bugs and virus causing illness weaken over time, some how Covid-1984 has mutated into a form that spreads 70% faster.

And the timing: right as rushed vaccines with adverse reactions are rolled out. And some how the “science” has already determined that this new strain will respond well to the new vaccines. Yes, all so convenient.

The source behind the claim that a new COVID-19 strain in the UK is 70% more transmissible, Dr. Erik Volz, admits that the model that produced that statistic is flawed and that it is “too early to tell” if the strain is more easily spread.

Now if that is not enough we learn yet another fast spreader called Covid-21 is lurking. If this wasn’t dicey enough for dot connectors we learn that these new strains are festering in New Underworld Order central, the UK, not some third world hell hole.

The so-called stimulus boondoggle includes $4 billion for GAVI, the Bill Gates-controlled vaccine consortium that is the leading edge of pharmaceutical skulduggery. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance was launched in 2000 at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, with an initial pledge of $750 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The relief bill allocates $15 million for a propaganda campaign selling the COVID vaccine. We’re subsidizing Big Pharma’s marketing budget. https://t.co/Drcnpyhqlx pic.twitter.com/cCi97OqadB — Club des Cordeliers (@cordeliers) December 23, 2020

“CARE homes have been accused of using powerful sedatives to make coronavirus victims die more quickly. Prescriptions for the drug midazolam rocketed during the height of the pandemic, with some claiming it has “turned end-of-life care into euthanasia”. “Midazolam reduces pain and anxiety and is considered one of the four essential drugs needed for dying patients. If taken with pain killing opiates it can depress breathing, which is potentially fatal.”

Also consistent with the COVID-1984 Gates/Fauci protection racketeering is a mysterious fire in Taiwan that destroyed a major source of precursors for hydroxychliroquine (HCQ). It is anticipated that the factory will be shuttered for six-months. Early stage COVID-19 patients, treat their affliction with HCQ, combined with zinc and an antibiotic like azithromycin.

A scientifically proven way to cure Covid patients has been demonized by mainstream media propaganda. Now the second largest plant blows up.

This convenient explosion may have even wider ranging ramifications. Chloroquine is in the 2019 list of WHO’s Model List of Essential Medicines.

The facility is in Taoyuan is very close to Taipei Taoyuan International Airport, the major international airport serving Taipei and Taiwan, and also to Hsinchu Science Park, a high-tech Mecca, housing over 400 companies. This area is highly sophisticated and prosperous and has a bullet train station connecting it to central Taipei in about half an hour’s travel time. It is not at all some third-world backwater.

Meanwhile a trial study from Prof. Carl Heneghan, Oxford University states: “The high quality trial evidence for cloth masks suggest they increase your rate of reinfection. Influenza like illness rates 3 times higher with cloth masks when compared to control group.” Whodathunk?

A JAMA meta-analysis of 77,758 show there is no asymptomatic spread of Covid-19.

New JAMA meta-analysis of 54 studies with 77,758 participants finds household secondary attack rate (chance an infected person will infect one or more people at home) is 18% if the index case is symptomatic and 0.7% if asymptomatic.https://t.co/K09cAeCaEr pic.twitter.com/YX4tYI2dcL — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 14, 2020

And even WHO is fessing up that asymptomatic spread is “very rare”.

Winter Watch Takeaway:

It was not us who took your job, it was Covid

It was not us who locked you up, it was Covid

It was not us who traced you, it was Covid

It was not us who injected you, it was Covid

It was not us who mandated a vaccination passport, it was Covid

It was not us.. Spot a pattern yet?