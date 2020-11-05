Yes, Democrats Are Trying to Steal the Election on Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania

In the three Midwest battleground states, vote counting irregularities persist in an election that will be decided on razor-thin margins.

Editor’s note: Proof that the Democrats flooded the election with millions of fake ballots follows from the discovery that they LOST some 22 of 25 contested House seats, which would have been impossible had the “Biden voters” voted the down-ballot races or a straight Democratic ticket. This means they were predicting a Biden landslide because they had rigged the vote to produce it, which also means (given how tight the race has turned out to be) that Trump would have had a bona fide landslide had the Democrats not intervened.

By John Daniel Davidson | 4 November 2020

JAMES FETZER — As of this writing, it appears that Democratic Party machines in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania are trying to steal the election.

As reporters and commentators went to bed early Tuesday morning, all three states were too close to call, but President Trump led former Vice President Joe Biden by comfortable margins—far beyond what had been predicted in the polls. None of the networks called these states because enough mail-in ballots remained uncounted that it could swing either way, but Trump’s position looked good.

Then, something strange happened in the dead of the night. In both Michigan and Wisconsin, vote dumps early Wednesday morning showed 100 percent of the votes going for Biden and zero percent—that’s zero, so not even one vote—for Trump.

In Michigan, Biden somehow got 138,339 votes and Trump got none, zero, in an overnight vote-dump.

When my Federalist colleague Sean Davis noted this, Twitter was quick to censor his tweet, even though all he had done was compare two sets of vote totals on the New York Times website. And he wasn’t the only one who noticed—although on Wednesday it appeared that anyone who noted the Biden vote dump in Michigan was getting censored by Twitter. […]