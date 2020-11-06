HUNTER BREAKS COVER: Joe Biden brings son Hunter onto stage and kisses his baby after campaign jeopardized by email scandal

By Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore | 7 November 2020

THE SUN — Joe Biden brought his son, Hunter, on stage during his Saturday victory speech, just weeks after an email scandal jeopardized the campaign.

Hunter appeared onstage with his baby son and the rest of the Biden clan, and the president-elect was seen on video kissing his baby grandson’s head.

The family appeared in great spirits, despite Hunter’s recent controversy, after Biden was declared the winner over President Donald Trump in the contentious 2020 election.

Throughout Biden’s speech, he preached unity among the American people — and declared that the time had come “to heal America.” […]