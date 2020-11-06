Brits Could Be Fined £200 for Leaving the House Without ‘Reasonable Excuse’

Police can fine people in England £200 for leaving their house without a “reasonable excuse” after the country went into a second lockdown on Thursday.

By Victoria Friedman | 7 November 2020

BREITBART — Under the lockdown, non-essential businesses have been forced to close, and people told to go out only for essential items, such as for groceries or medicine, medical appointments, exercise, or work or school.

This means that a person cannot legally leave their home without a “reasonable excuse”, as outlined by a College of Policing document reported by The Sun.

“The list of reasonable excuses is not exhaustive, and it is key that officers exercise judgment in a case where they encounter a person with an excuse that is not included in the list of exceptions,” the document says.

Fines start at £200 but are reduced to £100 if paid within 14 days. Subsequent violations will see fines double to a maximum £6,400, with a possible conviction if unpaid. […]