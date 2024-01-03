IDF withdraws 5 brigades from Gaza, but says fighting likely all year

Times of Israel | Dec. 31, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday it was beginning to release five brigades from combat in the Gaza Strip, as the military increasingly gains control on the ground.

The military said it believes the war against the terror group will likely continue throughout 2024, and said it was prepared for lengthy fighting, though in different phases from the high-intensity campaign it has waged so far.

The announcement came as troops continued to operate in Gaza. The 162nd Division remains focused on Gaza City’s Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods; the 36th Division is fighting Hamas in central Gaza’s al-Bureij; the 99th Division is also operating in central Gaza; and the 98th and Gaza divisions are operating in the Strip’s south, in Khan Younis and Khuza’a respectively.

