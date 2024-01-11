“I Don’t Recall”: Forgetful Fauci’s Memory Fails Over 100 Times During Congressional Grilling

Zero Hedge | Jan. 10, 2024

Anthony Fauci, the longtime head of the US National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) seemed sharp as a tack last year while jousting with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) over ‘gain-of-function’ research he funded in Wuhan, China – however now that the worm has turned, poor Fauci’s memory appears to have failed him.

While under oath, Fauci, 83, told lawmakers that he ‘could not recall’ things a surprising number of times.

“There may be over 100 or so, so far, ‘I don’t recall’, ‘I don’t remember’ answers,” said Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) following 14 hours of closed-door testimony in front of the House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic – his first time speaking under oath since he left office.

