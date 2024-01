🛑 READ: The importance of Meron Air Surveillance Base, from a 2016 article by Maariv, to understand why the israelis are so pissed that Hezbollah damaged their base:

The commander of this center states:

“This base was established in 1967 and is responsible for creating aerial… https://t.co/WQQDpUYcav pic.twitter.com/7UIKvpy5ik

— Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) January 6, 2024