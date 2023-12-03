Gaza Re-erupts After the Pause

Despite restraint urgings from the US ZOG, Israel bombed targets in the crowded southern half of the Gaza Strip on Saturday and ordered more neighborhoods designated for attack to evacuate. At least 200 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting resumed Friday morning.

Separately, the ministry announced that the overall death toll in Gaza since the Oct. 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war surpassed 15,200. 7000 more are missing and can be presumed dead under rumble.

Some 2 million Palestinians, almost the entire population of Gaza, are now crammed into the southern half of the territory.

The IDF has now ordered a large swath of south Gaza to be evacuated. This encompasses the densely populated Bani Suheila and Abasan al-Kabria neighborhoods. Khan Yunis is obviously also a dangerous genocide zone. Since much of these residential areas are relatively crowded, but previously unscathed, we will now witness more genocidal exposure of the Gazan population to out in the open winter conditions.

The weather forecast calls for colder, rainier and windier conditions starting Saturday, Dec. 9. This should coincide with intensified combat in south Gaza.

The Israelis didn’t wait long before flattening a residential row of buildings in this district.

Israel sends rejectionist message by wiping a neighborhood off the map The Hamad Towers in Khan Younis were built by Qatar for residents who lost homes from previous Israeli bombardments Israel bombed them at the moment it withdrew from talks in Dohapic.twitter.com/cdAijN2EQo — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) December 2, 2023

The aftermath of this carpet bombing.

Un quartier résidentiel a été complètement détruit par les avions de combat israéliens dans la ville de Gaza. 2.12.23 pic.twitter.com/gd9AqG7Ocd — lecon’spirator (@lecon_spirator) December 2, 2023

In preparation for the genocide on southern Gaza, the IDF has begun publishing a whack-a-mole map (good link). This farce is intended to “warn” Gazan residents ahead of strikes and ground combat operations in the south as that front opens up. I suppose the warned residents then have a couple hours to pack up their rudimentary tents or crawl out from the rubble and head to the next whack-a-mole location.

Those Gazans living in the rubble hovels might be able to clear out- that is if they had wifi and cell phone service.

Families in Gaza have the unbearable choice of whether to separate in order to maximize the chances that any members survive Israeli bombing, or to stay in the same room to spend their final moments alive together. This family chose the latter. 💔pic.twitter.com/B2ru7wGuk2 — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) November 21, 2023

There are reports that US ZOG delivered one hundred bunker buster bombs to the Get Some Zios. These heavy ordinance bombs will level whole city blocks.

In north Gaza where Hamas is dug in and seems reinvigorated the IDF is bogged down. It is defending against a pop up ambush strategy including an intense defense at Beit Hanoun. Here is new footage of Hamas operations.

Al-Qassam Mujahideen clashing targeting IDF vehicles and soldiers in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. Footage shows ambush and guerilla tactics and urban combat. pic.twitter.com/ARidRxBw4G — Live Not by Lies (@Dana35300026) December 3, 2023