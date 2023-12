JUST IN: World on HIGH ALERT after mystery outbreak in China rapidly spreads..

Eight Countries NOW HIT, multiple others on HIGH ALERT..

Senators Call on Biden to PROHIBIT TRAVEL FROM CHINA Amid Concerns Over Unknown Pneumonia Outbreak..

Just in time for ELECTION season.… pic.twitter.com/983PKr3ors

— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 1, 2023