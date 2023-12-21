News Ticker

Drug Fueled IDF Homosexual Rave

December 21, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web 0

Sociopaths party hardy.

Apparently Bill “Bad Karma” Maher thinks his count your chickens Team Jew is going to win this thing.

Posted on Bill Maher’s Instagram Page:

You lost! We won! Get used to it! Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha. pic.twitter.com/iRJPx8pSzD

— Norman Finkelstein (@normfinkelstein) December 20, 2023

Be the first to comment

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d