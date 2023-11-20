Diseases spread in Gaza amid water and sewage crisis, cholera feared

Al Jazeera | November 19, 2023

Khan Younis, Gaza – Sewage flows in the streets of Gaza as all key sanitation services have ceased operating, raising the alarming prospect of an enormous surge of gastrointestinal and infectious diseases among the local populations – including cholera.

For Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, finding drinkable water has become close to impossible.

At a school run by the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Khan Younis, 33-year-old Osama Saqr attempted to fill some bottles with water for his thirsty children.

He took a sip and grimaced in disgust at the saltiness of the fluid, before letting out a long sigh.

“It’s polluted and unsuitable, but my children always drink it, there’s no alternative,” he told Al Jazeera.

(***)