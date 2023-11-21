Rain & Bombs: Fears Of Flooding Adds To Gazans’ Misery As Infectious Diseases Soar

Zero Hedge | November 15, 2023

At this point most of the over one million Palestinians who had been living in the northern half of the Gaza Strip have fled to the southern half. But Israel’s military has been reportedly ramping up its bombardment of the south too, despite for weeks urging Gazan civilians to make their way to this supposed ‘safe zone’ area – which it turns out is anything but.

There’s not just bombs to worry about, but the rain has been falling too, creating an additional crisis for the densely packed tent cities which have been popping up. Now there are fears of flooding, increasing the potential for the spread of disease.

