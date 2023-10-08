Hamas Drives into Israel in Broad Daylight

October 7, 2023
They simply drove into Israel.
— Russian Market (@runews) October 7, 2023
How did Israeli intelligence fail to stop major attack from Gaza?
BBC News | Oct. 7, 2023
“We have no idea how this could have happened.”
That is the reaction Israeli officials have been giving today when I ask them how, with all its vast resources, Israeli intelligence did not see this attack coming.
Dozens of armed Palestinian gunmen were able to cross the heavily fortified border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, while thousands of rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel.
With the combined efforts of Shin Bet, Israeli domestic intelligence, Mossad, its external spy agency and all the assets of the Israel Defense Forces, it is frankly astounding that nobody saw this coming.
Israel has arguably the most extensive and well-funded intelligence services in the Middle East.
Israelis poking the bear last Thursday before this incursion.
The BiBiC claims it is an “intelligence failure”.
Yeah right oh …
I have no idea who the chaps in the jeep are …
The “story” has that familiar whiff about it …