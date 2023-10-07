News Ticker

3 Comments on Footage of a Hamas infiltrator using a motorized hang glider to get into Israel.

  1. Oslo 1993 there were a 100k yids in the West Bank, today there are 750k. Is genocide a Western value? The evil anglo-zio alliance that nuked Japan is at it again. Shlomo is carrying out a slowmo wipe out of the natives in Palestine.

    Reply

  2. Lol. That could be anyone. No evidence it’s a ”terrorist.” If it was, they’d be shot dead before they touched ground. Who’s zoomin’ who?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Copyright © 2023 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes

Winter Watch
%d bloggers like this: