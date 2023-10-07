October 7, 2023
Oh come on!
Footage of a hamas infiltrator using a motorized hang glider to get into Israel.
This is insane. pic.twitter.com/pUbmSEseUZ
— Global: Military-Info (@Global_Mil_Info) October 7, 2023
Oslo 1993 there were a 100k yids in the West Bank, today there are 750k. Is genocide a Western value? The evil anglo-zio alliance that nuked Japan is at it again. Shlomo is carrying out a slowmo wipe out of the natives in Palestine.
Lol. That could be anyone. No evidence it’s a ”terrorist.” If it was, they’d be shot dead before they touched ground. Who’s zoomin’ who?
Hamas is also a Jew Mossad run terrorist outfit: http://wariscrime.com/new/hamas-was-founded-by-mossad/