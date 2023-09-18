News Ticker

They Welcomed Illegal Immigrants With Open Arms, Now Sanctuary Cities Say They’re Past ‘Breaking Point’

September 18, 2023 Winter Watch Around the Web, US News 0

Epoch Times |  Sept.16, 2023

Prior to being elected mayor of New York City in 2021, Eric Adams’ campaign posted on Twitter, now known as X, “We should protect our immigrants. Period. Yes, New York City will remain a sanctuary city under an Adams administration.”

Less than two years later, now-mayor Adams is suggesting the influx of illegal immigrants will “destroy New York City.”

“Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. … This issue will destroy New York City,” Mr. Adams said on Sep. 6, during a town hall meeting on the Upper West Side. “We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month.”

