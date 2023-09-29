BREAKING: TOP JAPANESE VIROLOGIST WARNS OF MANUFACTURED OMICRON STRAIN

The Highwire| Sept. 28, 2023

What if the world learned the omicron strain was manufactured?

An emotionally alarming video has just been posted. A man in a suit stands alone on a busy Japanese street, trying to get the attention of people passing by. He is Japanese professor Takayuki Miyazawa from Kyoto University. A top virologist and associate professor at the university’s Institute for Life and Medical Sciences. The Japanese language clip of Professor Miyazaawa’s warning has over 8 million views on X at the time of this writing.

Takayuki Miyazawa is a professor and virologist at Kyoto University. He is a pro-vaccine advocate, and has been pushing operations to reduce the transmission of coronavirus. But he finally realized that the coronavirus was artificially created and that the governments had been…

