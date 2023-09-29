More than 1,600 scientists and other scholars sign ‘No Climate Emergency’ declaration

College Fix | Sept. 25, 2023

A total of 1,609 scientists, professors and other scholars have signed on to a new declaration that argues there is no climate change crisis.

“There is no climate emergency” is the title of the declaration that consists of 53 pages’ worth of signatories from across the globe, including some Nobel Laureates and other researchers from prestigious universities. Other signers include engineers, attorneys and other professionals.

The declaration, published with its endorsers in mid-August, lists six main arguments against the alleged climate crisis, including that carbon dioxide is not a pollutant and is actually “plant food” and “the basis of all life on Earth.”

The motivation for the statement “is to counter the almost universal media climate catastrophe narrative with objective facts verified by over 1,600 independent scientists, engineers and professionals from over 30 countries,” said Jim O’Brien, chair of the Irish Climate Science Forum, in an email to The College Fix.

(***)