ABC News Reporter, Who ‘Debunked’ Pizzagate, Faces Life in Prison for Child Rape

The People’s Voice | Sept 27, 2023

James Gordan Meek, who had worked for ABC News for nearly ten years until an investigation into his child sex crimes led to his arrest, was convicted on federal charges of transporting and possessing child sex abuse material in July.

Federal prosecutors are recommending that Meek receive a minimum of 15 years in prison.

Foxnews.com reports: The prosecutors detailed Meek’s actions in court papers that were filed last Friday. In them, prosecutors Zoe Bedell and Whitney Kramer wrote, “He clearly sought out individuals across the internet for the specific purpose of sharing (and expanding) his [Child Sexual Abuse Material] collection for his sexual gratification.”

They noted that Meek sent and received pornography of “infants and toddlers” as well as content “depicting sadistic and masochistic abuse of prepubescent children.”

(***)