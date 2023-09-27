‘Anti-Racist’ Tech CEO ‘Beaten to Death by Black Male Home Invader Who Was Released Early From Prison’

Information Liberation | Sept. 26, 2023

EcoMap Technologies CEO Pava Marie LaPere, a self-described “anti-racist” and Black Lives Matter supporter who spoke out against the “criminalization of Black bodies,” was allegedly beaten to death in her own home in Baltimore on Monday by a black male who was released early from prison under the criminal justice reform policies she championed.

From USA Today, “‘Will kill, will rape’: Murder of tech exec in Baltimore prompts hunt, dire warnings”:

A murder suspect labeled by police as willing to “do anything he can to cause harm” is the target of an all-out search after a 26-year-old software development company founder was found slain at her Baltimore apartment.

Baltimore Police said Pava Marie LaPere was found around 11:30 a.m. after someone called for help. She died from blunt-force trauma.