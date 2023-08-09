Ukraine Warns Of “Significant Weapons Shortage”

Zero Hedge | August 8, 2023

Ukraine’s military campaign – and recent counteroffensive – are being held back by a lack of weaponry, and allies need to provide additional supplies to effectively counter Russia, the top aide to Ukraine’s president has claimed.

“From the point of view of battlefield parity, there is indeed a significant shortage,” Mikhail Podoliak said on Friday, live on national TV.

Kiev needs more artillery shells and long-range missiles, and is experiencing a “certain shortage” of de-mining equipment, he added. The military is also having difficulties repairing damaged armor.

