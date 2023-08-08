Metaverse: Emerging Dystopian Zombification

The Metaverse is the modern iteration of Aldous Huxley’s philosophy of control. The intent of the Metaverse is essentially to instill magical thinking designed to influence and encourage individual isolation and prolonged childhood (infantilism).

After hooking many on this new tech, the kicker will be the release of artificial intelligence influencers and characters into the constructed Metaverse for propaganda, brainwashing and agitprop purposes.

This is exactly where we are headed. You utilize a virtual reality device to become absolutely zombified. The Underworld Order loots and become richer while the zombies’ grey matter diminishes. Meanwhile, the virtual community around them further devolves into an idiocracy. The zombies experience a new form of drugging and will get lost in a virtual reality daze.

The excellent British TV series “Years and Years,” Netflix’s “Black Mirror” episode called “San Junipero,” and the U.S. show “Upload” go further by proposing a one-way transfer of human consciousness onto a network. It is a disincarnated version of the future in which the very concept of ownership disappears. To our eyes, these earlier shows look like predictive programming.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has changed his company’s corporate name to Meta. The Jewish Forward points out that meta means death in Hebrew.

Also take note that Zuckerberg’s costume or skin in the promo video is a skeleton. Coinkydink? Inquiring minds would like to know: Is this yet another satanic Sabbeatean-Frankist spoof?

Meta has a creepy, difficult-to-comprehend YouTube video presentation (below) about the Metaverse. A robotic CGI looking Zuckerburg makes the pitch for it. He explains that by some “sheer coinkydink” that the scamdemic is causing the timid and frightened to engage more online and at a distance. Whodathunk?

Indeed, instead of going out into your community to interact locally, the metaverse literally brags that you can sit on your couch and meet other avatars — not physical humans, but holograms — all across the globe.

At the video’s 00:00:55 mark, Zuck pitches that you are “instantly inserted into your home space.” Of course, such a home space is a fantasy located on a lake with a mountain setting – or whatever is your magical thinking liking. The home has a multi-million-dollar price tag in the real world.

Zuckerberg’s vision has a quite materialistic vibe. No doubt products will heavily peddled on the Metaverse. Hologram people, or so called “friends,” can be invited into your home for interactions and navel gazing. They typically come clad in faceless Clown World costume skins. Other skins look like aliens.

This insertion of these shadowy game figures strike us as omens. In the paranormal, occult sightings of shadow people appear to be portents of something bad happening, much like the legends of seeing a Barghest (Hell Hound) is a portent of death.

Besides materialism, magical thinking fantasy is at the core of the Metaverse. Thus, it serves as a reinforcement to what I have dubbed as the Cartoon World. This neo-mindset makes it all the more easy to brainwash and mind kontrol its users.

The back half of the Zuck video is tech talk and razzle dazzle (aka pilpuring). Don’t feel bad if it makes no sense. Apparently, one has to be part of the “chosen” to understand it. The lure is that you can strap on a VR device and join this new cult. Nevertheless, I believe that as the virtual reality tech advances — and Meta is ponying up $10 billion to develop it — this gamification will hook large numbers of players.

If you search the term “metaverse” on Google or YouTube, you will undoubtedly encounter an increasing amount of over-your-head, razzle-dazzle, fluff and hype. You will also note another characteristic of our bubble times: manias and money-out-of-nothing speculation.

Decentralized 3-D virtual reality platform cryptos are being bid up. Most of these are pirate-created scams. This shows page 1 of 42 pages of these scams.

More Metaverse predictive programming was manifested in the 2018 Steven Spielberg movie “Ready Player One.” Even the trailer is embedded with the escapism messaging. This is the core of metaverse.

Indeed, at 00:01:50 in this clip, you’re introduced to one Wade Watts who is living in our dystopian post-loot and takedown future. It is a miserable Great Reset New Underworld Order World where 99% have nothing.

Wade states, “I am sitting in my tiny corner of nowhere. There’s nowhere else to go. Nowhere except the Oasis, a whole virtual universe. It is the only place I feel that I mean anything.” Ultimately, Wade gets involved in the “resistance” to save and preserve his new escapist Oasis (aka Metaverse).

