Soros To End ‘Most EU Operations’ In ‘Radical Shift’

Zero Hedge | August 16, 2023

George Sorors’ Open Society Foundations, which are now controlled by his son Alexander, will cease most of its operations in the European Union.

The move, which comes after foundation-funded NGOs ferried migrants to Europe for over a decade (mission accomplished?), comes after the $25 billion family foundation announced a headcount reduction of at least 40% following Alexander’s ascent.

Citing a “radical shift of strategic direction,” OSF says that their new operating model will require “significant further restructuring,” and “closing all regional and global programs,” according to a letter sent to grantees in Hungary which was seen by Bloomberg.

