Portland’s Multnomah County lost $1 BILLION from 2020-2021, as high earners left city amid riots, pandemic

August 1, 2023

PM | July 31, 2023

Multnomah County lost over $1 billion in income as high earners fled the area during the lockdowns, riots, and spikes in crime in the first year of the pandemic, according to a new report.

According to an analysis of data from the Internal Revenue Service by The Oregonian from income tax returns filed in 2020 and 2021, Multnomah County lost a net 14,257 tax filers and their dependents, many of whom were high earners who could do jobs remotely, resulting in a net income loss of over $1 billion.

