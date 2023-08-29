Disney Stock Plunges To 9 Year Lows After Multiple Woke Box Office Failures

Zero Hedge | August 28, 2023

Maybe attacking the state of Florida and supporting transgender indoctrination in schools was not the best money-making business model?

Disney has been injecting far-left propaganda into its film productions and streaming productions for a number of years, but it was not until their very public attempt to undermine Florida’s Parental Rights In Education Bill that larger audiences started applying more scrutiny to the company and withholding their dollars. In the past, consumers used to let subversive progressive preaching slide, but with the rapid decline in story quality as well as the open hostility shown by companies like Disney towards conservatives, the tide is turning.

