Biden Suggests He Will Mandate A New COVID Vaccine Booster This Fall

Trending Politics | August 27, 2023
While speaking with reporters in Lake Tahoe over the weekend, President Biden said that he had asked Congress for funding on a new and “necessary” COVID-19 vaccine booster. The president then suggested that the new booster will likely be “recommended” for all Americans, regardless of their previous vaccination status.
Biden was asked by a reporter on Friday if he had any comments on a reported uptick in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of a new variant. “Yes, I can,” Biden replied. “I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works.”
