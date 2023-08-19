China’s Abandoned, Obsolete Electric Cars Are Piling Up in Cities

Bloomberg | August 17, 2023
On the outskirts of the Chinese city of Hangzhou, a small dilapidated temple overlooks a graveyard of sorts: a series of fields where hundreds upon hundreds of electric cars have been abandoned among weeds and garbage.
Similar pools of unwanted battery-powered vehicles have sprouted up in at least half a dozen cities across China, though a few have been cleaned up. In Hangzhou, some cars have been left for so long that plants are sprouting from their trunks. Others were discarded in such a hurry that fluffy toys still sit on their dashboards.
The scenes recall the aftermath of the nation’s bike-sharing crash in 2018, when tens of millions of bicycles ended up in rivers, ditches and disused parking lots after the rise and fall of startups backed by big tech such as Ofo and Mobike.
First it was MADE IN JAPAN. Then it was MADE IN CHINA!
The Japanese flooded the market with cheap, inferior products.
Soon people realized the cheap goods didn’t last and stopped buying them.
The Japanese realized they would have to create good products if they want to survive in the market and we can see their products all over the world.
Nixon and Kissinger opened the Western markets to the CCP and like Japan in the past, flooded the market with cheap, inferior products. They continue produce these inferior products and even whole cities in China with no people in them. These structures have begun to decay and overall China lies about production and we see the result in bikes and electric cars.
YOUTUBE No Place To Place——The Wonders of Shared Bicycle Graveyards in China
Guoyong Wu


Bicycle sharing, known as one of China’s “New Four Major Inventions” originated during a period of mass entrepreneurship and innovation. In May 2015, the first dockless shared bicycles were introduced on the campus of Peking University. The concept behind bicycle sharing, “Green Travel” and solving the “Last Mile” problem was widely welcomed. In just over two years, more than 70 shared bicycle companies had sprung up. Around 27 million shared bicycles had been deployed to major cities with distinct colors to differentiate the brands. Soon, shared bicycles began to overwhelm public spaces in cities. Originally the government was laissez-faire about the cluttered streets and even encouraged bicycle sharing. They did not realize the seriousness of the issue until September 2017 when the government started to limit the number of bicycles deployed and placing excess bicycles in temporary locations. Such hidden locations are hard to be found in cities and have earned the name “shared bicycle graveyard”. Many shared bicycle companies have therefore closed down, leaving only a few companies still operating. Billions of Chinese Yuan of user deposits cannot be refunded, and shared bicycles costing tens of billions of Yuan are abandoned and become urban garbage. Since January 2018, the photographer has traveled throughout the country to multiple cities that have been occupied by shared bicycles. He has visited more than 50 shared bicycle cemeteries, using aerial photography, local shooting, VR, video, audio and other multi-media methods to record this social wonder. On the morning of July 26, 2018, Sohu.com launched these photos and videos, which immediately triggered the crazy forwarding of Chinese and foreign medias. The number of hits on the Internet was hundreds of millions of people. Thousands of citizens posted comments on the Internet and it became a phenomenon level of propagation events. In a mess after the storm, people start to think about various deep-seated problems in the development model driven by China’s current capital interests. It is not just the shared bicycles having no place to go, but also our obsession, our dreams of wealth and the hearts of each of us in the context of the times.
