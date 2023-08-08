(Babylon Bee) Trump Indicted For Mocking US Women’s Soccer

Babylon Bee | August 7, 2023

U.S. — Former President Trump is facing yet another indictment, this time for mocking U.S. Women’s soccer after their embarrassing loss to Sweden over the weekend.

“The sanctity of U.S. Women’s soccer is never to be made fun of,” said Special Council Jack Smith after reading the charges. “Every one of those highly attractive and beautiful women is both stunning and brave. We believe Trump violated the constitution somehow by making fun of them on Truth Social, and we will prove it as soon as we can figure out which law he broke.”

