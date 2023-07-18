Twitter Files: Who Are the People Claiming RFK Jr. is “Disinformation”?

The Disinformation Chronicle | July 18, 2023
During several trips earlier this year to Twitter’s San Francisco HQ, I ran across internal emails claiming that Robert Kennedy Jr. spews disinformation. Instead of trying to adjudicate these claims—which would likely be impossible—I decided to ask few obvious questions:
Who are these people?
Who funds them?
How did they become “disinformation experts”?
In one example, Twitter employees took action on several accounts after a shady, dark money group called the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) released a report alleging that just 12 accounts produced the majority of anti-vaccine disinformation on social media. “There isn’t any evidence to support this claim,” Facebook responded in a statement dismissing CCDH’s report.
The same “Fact Checkers” paid by Bill Gates and Big Pharma to peddle “authoritative” narratives to the plebs.