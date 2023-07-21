‘Sound Of Freedom’ Shatters Expectations, Hits $100 Million Milestone At Box Office

Zero Hedge | July 21, 2023

Despite the mounting hit pieces from Bloomberg, Rolling Stone, and other corporate media outlets about Jim Caviezel’s anti-child-trafficking film “Sound of Freedom,” Americans are still flocking to movie theaters nationwide as it appears the film has become one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters so far.

The low-budgeted, faith-inspired film is based on the life of Tim Ballard, the founder of Operation Underground Railroad – an organization committed to rescuing children from sex trafficking – achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday, taking in more than $100 million from US theaters since its July 4 debut.

Last weekend, Sound of Freedom finished second place behind Paramount Pictures’ new Mission: Impossible while outpacing Disney’s latest Indiana Jones.

