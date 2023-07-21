‘Sound Of Freedom’ Shatters Expectations, Hits $100 Million Milestone At Box Office

Zero Hedge | July 21, 2023
Despite the mounting hit pieces from Bloomberg, Rolling Stone, and other corporate media outlets about Jim Caviezel’s anti-child-trafficking film “Sound of Freedom,” Americans are still flocking to movie theaters nationwide as it appears the film has become one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters so far.
The low-budgeted, faith-inspired film is based on the life of Tim Ballard, the founder of Operation Underground Railroad – an organization committed to rescuing children from sex trafficking – achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday, taking in more than $100 million from US theaters since its July 4 debut.
Last weekend, Sound of Freedom finished second place behind Paramount Pictures’ new Mission: Impossible while outpacing Disney’s latest Indiana Jones.
Let’s expose these pedophiles in our government next .
Aren’t there question marks hanging over Caviezel? Can’t remember the details.
The elites and other pedos are going knuckle white wringing their hands and grinding their teeth in frustration. They can’t stand the truth getting out.